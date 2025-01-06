'I have to tell my brother that his wife has been cheating for the last thirteen years.' UPDATED

We decided we wouldn’t say anything negative about his wife, rather just stick to the facts that we knew. I told him to meet us at the park near our parent’s place and when he got there, I immediately burst into tears.

I told him that I found out something horrible that I had to share, that I was sorry to be the one to tell him this, especially at this time of year, and that his wife has been having multiple affairs over the course of their entire relationship.

I asked if he wanted to see the evidence that I had, and I apologised for showing him the vile messages. It absolutely broke my heart, but he started sobbing reading them. They were very explicit.