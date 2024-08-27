'I suspected my wife was going to have an affair with her co-worker so I took action.' UPDATED

"I love you so much. I know for a while in _______ (city we used to live in) I wasn't being the best partner but I was so miserable in my job and part of me blamed you for moving me there. _________ (coworker/OM) was really like a wartime buddy where you share the same horrible experience with so you start bonding with them but in retrospect I think it was wrong and I shouldn't have done that.

I'm so sorry if it hurt your feelings. I'll never do anything like that again. You're the love of my life." All's well that ends well. I love my wife with all my heart. She loves me. We'll be together until one of us dies of old age.