Wife confesses to cheating before marriage; says, 'she was just having fun.' UPDATED 3X

So to me she took away my ability to choose whether or not I wanted to continue and we built the next few years based on the foundation of something that wasn't quite true. However the truth is, we still built something. Sometimes foundations can be repaired and sometimes you have to tear them down to build new on.

This is what I'm hoping to do. I'm hoping to shake things up enough for both of us so that we can start over. Like I said in the very first post, our marriage until this point had been what I would consider to be perfect or as perfect as any one thing can be. But there were some very troubling things that occurred due to this and here is a brief synopsis of our talk.