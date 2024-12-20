'My wife just found out she’s pregnant. I had a vasectomy 10 years ago.' UPDATED

"My (45M) wife (29f) just found out she’s pregnant… I had a vasectomy 10 years ago."

I had a vasectomy during my first marriage, my ex and I had 3 kids, we were done, it just made sense. I got married last year after 3 years of dating. My wife has never given me any indication to believe she is cheating, in fact she is an extremely loyal, attentive spouse.

To top it all off, I work from home! I literally don’t know when she would have the time to have an affair unless she was doing it at work. We always have our locations on our iPhones and I have noticed no secretive or suspicious behavior.

When we first found out she was incredibly shocked but ultimately very happy and said, in between tears, that she guessed the vasectomy failed. I’ve googled it. We’re looking at about a 1% probability that this happened.