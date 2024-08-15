'I left work early and caught my BF cheating on me with his long time friend.' UPDATED 4X

When I walked in the door, I could immediately hear sounds. I walked to our bedroom to see that our friend Elly was in bed with him. My heart dropped. They'd known eachother for 10 years but they were never close, or so I thought. They didn't notice me until I'd dropped the donuts in shock.

They quickly covered themselves up and K got up to try and explain the situation to me, but I wasn't hearing any of it. I packed a bag and left to my friends house. I've been here for the last week trying to rationalize everything. He's been calling me and texting me. Telling me he loves me and that he doesn't know why he did this. Hes been asking me to come back. Where did I go wrong?

Was I not satisfying him enough? I just don't understand why he would do this to me. I have no idea what to do moving forward.

Tl;dr I got off of work early and found my BF of 4 years in bed with his friend of nearly 10 years. I don't understand why he would do this to me or what I did wrong.