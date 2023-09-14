Man demands stepdaughter share inheritance with his daughter, wife 'stays out of it.'

There is nothing quite like the tension of an unequal will, particularly when it reinforces a dynamic of favoritism that existed before the family member passed away. While it might be conceptually dramatic to counter a written will, sometimes carrying on the wishes of the deceased only weaponizes the living against each other.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asked if he's wrong for suggesting one of his daughters share their grandma's inheritance with the other daughter. He wrote:

"AITA for expecting my daughters to share their grandma's inheritance 50/50 regardless of the will?"