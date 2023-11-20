Woman given dad and brother's portion of inheritance, refuses to share with them. AITA?

Secrets always have a way of finding their way to the light, and when they do, it can cause serious ripples of mistrust.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for refusing to share her inheritance with her dad and brother after discovering a family secret. She wrote:

"AITA for refusing to share my inheritance with my dad and brother after discovering a family secret?"

My grandma (dad's mom) left me (27F) my dad's (52M) portion of her inheritance but left him and my brother (30M) nothing. For context, me and my brother have never met my granddad. According to my dad, he and his father had a very toxic relationship. After my dad and my mom (49F) met they started dating at university and they had my brother.