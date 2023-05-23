Woman tells husband it's 'tacky' to talk about his future inheritance, asks him to stop.

Few topics ruffle feathers quite like finances, and even the most peaceful relationships can hit a snag when there are differences around what's appropriate to discuss moneywise. It's natural to have massively different perspectives if you grow up with different financial privileges and different cultural mores around money. Talking through them is the challenge at hand.
All these dynamics apply exponentially when something as loaded as inheritance is involved.
She wrote:
AITA for telling my husband not to talk about his future inheritance?
My husband and I are in our early 40s and have been married for ten years. Over the last couple of years, as his family members have grown older, the subject of my husband's inheritance has come up. Since the relatives bring it up, I have found that appropriate, but have cringed a bit when he sidebars later with his sister to discuss how they will split the money, etc.