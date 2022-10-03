19 people share the worst turn-off they've ever seen on someone's dating app profile.

Filtering, swiping, liking, messaging, scrolling or blocking on the journey to love can be a brutal process that can turn any otherwise hopeful romantic into a jaded hermit who vows to live a life of celibate solitude...

Sitting through a bad date with a laborious conversation can sometimes be a pop quiz in memorizing a stranger's sibling's names for no reason. And that's only if you get to the actual in-person date as passing the app profile test is key. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the worst thing that a person can put on their bio on a dating app?" people were ready to share the things they've seen that made them instantly swipe a hard left.

1.

"Don't waste my time" - SuvenPan

2.

Lately, I've been avoiding people who says they are an "entrepreneur." - Rynox2000

3.