18 people share the immediate turn-offs they've read in bios on dating apps.

Witty banter in the DMs, swiping for hours, scanning the bar to find a stranger in a red shirt to discuss how many siblings they have--online dating can be a harrowing journey...

Before you can even get to the first date, though, there's a lot of condescending, arrogant or embarrassing little essays to filter out in the bios of potential matches. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the worst thing that a person can put on their bio on a dating app?" people were ready to share the blazing, blaring, hilarious or awkward red flags they've read while searching for a potential soulmate or friend with benefits.

1.

“Entertain me."If you want to see someone jump through unnecessary hoops to impress you, the circus is always an option. - throwitallaway2364

2.

Need a healthy uterus. Not making this sh*t up. - mahitheblob

3.

"Looking to lick feet" saw that one time. - Eli5678

4.