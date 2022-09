It can feel like a minor miracle when two random strangers on the internet find each other not-a-serial-killer enough to match on a dating app. For two people to take the next step and actually converse on such an app requires more than a minor miracle. And for two people to converse, make plans, and meet up? That's like Moses parting the Red Sea — the most incredible miracle of all.

It didn't happen for these people.

1.