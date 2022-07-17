The 'boring dystopia' community posts the things so dumb they question society.

The "boring dystopia" community on Reddit isn't all that easy to describe. The discussion board itself only manages to explain its existence with the cheeky sentence: "Showcasing the idea that we live in a dystopia that is boring."

Nonetheless, you know a boring dystopia when you see one.

It means something so cringe-worthy and upsetting, yet so ludicrous and asinine, you question how our culture ended up in a place where these situations are the situations dragging it down. Closely related communities include Facepalm — again, a place where the stupid rises to the top.

In other words, Nostradamus foresaw a monster coming down from the sky to end our world. The following drags on our society are not so cinematic.

1.) Here's what they mean: simple, to the point, extremely boring evidence of dystopia.