College intern mistakenly deletes 5-years of data; supervisor is mortified.

College internships are usually the only way for most college students to get work experience. Typically, interns do the grunt work, grab a coffee, and sit in on meetings. Usually, the more critical work is done by full-time staff.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Today I F*cked Up Subreddit, an intern messes up big time on a simple task.

They write:

Last week when I was interning at my university's IT department. So I'm a 3rd-year Computer Science student doing an internship to get some experience.

Mostly I've been doing simple tech support and handling basic issues. My supervisor asked me to clean up some old files on one of the servers to free up space. He left for a meeting, and I got to work.