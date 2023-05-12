College intern mistakenly deletes 5-years of data; supervisor is mortified.

College internships are usually the only way for most college students to get work experience. Typically, interns do the grunt work, grab a coffee, and sit in on meetings. Usually, the more critical work is done by full-time staff.
They write:
Last week when I was interning at my university's IT department. So I'm a 3rd-year Computer Science student doing an internship to get some experience.
Mostly I've been doing simple tech support and handling basic issues. My supervisor asked me to clean up some old files on one of the servers to free up space. He left for a meeting, and I got to work.
Now I know my way around Linux and servers; I thought this would be easy. As I deleted old log files and backups, I accidentally typed 'rm -rf *' into the wrong directory. I instantly realized my mistake, but it was too late. I had just wiped every single file on the central database server.