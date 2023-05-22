Friends stage an 'intervention' for man's 'toxic traits.' He walks. AITA? UPDATED

One man was severely taken aback when he was ambushed with an 'intervention' by his friends at a local Starbucks. It wasn't for anything dangerous, it was about how he interacted with them. He took a long time to think about this and provided an update with how that experience changed his perception of himself and the people around him.
So I’m 21M and I’ve been kicked out of my friend group.
To give some context, I’ve been in this friend group since high school around 2018-2019 and have been friends with two of them since freshman year.
Throughout the years I’ve been with them, they’ve noticed a lot of little toxic traits I’ve had, and didn’t really tell me a lot of them. So around the end of March, beginning of April they started avoiding me and just telling me that they’re too busy to hang out.