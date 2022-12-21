11 inventions that humans should have never created.

The modern world would be nothing without inventors. Electricity, planes, Tik Tok, are things that people today wouldn't be able to live without. However, there are some inventions that the world could've done without. People list the creations the world never needed on a popular Reddit thread in the AskReddit Subreddit.

1. GoldenPotaterr says:

Single-ply toilet paper.

2. illusorywallahead says:

That little “press to open” tab on Kraft mac'n cheese boxes. That has been an effective way of opening those boxes exactly zero times.

3. magicbaconmachine says: