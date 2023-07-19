16 must do things to prepare yourself before going to jail.

Going to jail is a scary experience that most people never have to do. There are so many questions for people experiencing that for the first time. What to wear, what to bring, and what do I do with my home while I'm away are all questions that trickle through your brain.
They write:
1. Pine61 says:
Take a nice long shower. It could be 1-3 days of quarantine once you get processed in, depending on how bad TB is wherever you are. Also, don’t let your cellmate or anyone know your last day.
Why is it important to not tell anyone your last day?
qwerty7873 says:
It's common for people to get jealous or dislike you and try to screw it up. I had a friend who did jailtime, and there was this one guy who hated him; my friend told his mate when he was getting out what he was going to do, etc., and the other guy overheard, three days before release day, planted contraband in my friend's cell and tipped off the guards to do a 'random' search he got three more months.
This guy hated him regardless, but if he didn't know my friend's release date, it likely wouldn't have motivated him to plant contraband, and my friend probably would've just silently left one day without drama.
2. FaithlessnessWeak800 says:
Get your prescriptions updated so that when you check in with the nurse they’re active.
3. BackInTheRealWorld says:
Have the post office hold your mail. Contact your cellular provider to suspend your service for the month. Open the doors on your fridge/dishwasher/washing machine to prevent mold.
Ask someone to swing by and pick up newspapers and circulars left on your porch, so the place doesn't look abandoned. Happen to have an Alexa? Set some routines to have her turn on/off lights and play music or the TV periodically.
Lay out a clean towel and comfortable clothes for your return - the first thing I want after a long trip is a shower. Make a list of people you might call from jail and their phone numbers - nobody remembers numbers anymore.
4. TheTrueGrizzlyAdams says:
Wear multiple white shirts, socks, and underwear. They will let you keep them if they aren't graphic tees. Carry a couple hundred in cash if you can. It's the quickest way to get money on your books (it will probably still take a week before you can order meals or commissary, though).
Good luck! It's boring, the food sucks, and waking up at 5:30-6 for breakfast sucks. But if you're not an aggressive person, you should be fine.
5. bleh_tone says:
If turning off your fridge/freezer, ensure the doors are propped open. They will be full of mold otherwise.
6. rogue232 says:
Consider turning your water off at the main. Unlikely to be an issue, a leak or failed hot water heater could bring you home to a catastrophic situation.
7. Tenclaw_101 says:
Get a lovely gift, wrap it up, and leave it on the side to open when you get home.
8. CalligrapherKey7463 says:
In college, I racked up a bunch of tickets I could not afford to pay. I just turned myself in to sit out the tickets and not have to pay the ~$900 they totaled up to. I called before I went in, and they said I would probably be sitting there for a couple of days.
9. Hetterter says:
Get a list of people's names and addresses and phone numbers so you can call them and write them letters and get letters in return. It keeps you connected to the world. Don't count the days inside.
10. Kedrak says:
Do you have a neighbor you trust who can regularly empty your mailbox and water your plants?
11. Anterabae says:
Don't reach over people's food
12.Tryingmy_bestatlife says:
This month is going to go by so fast, I promise you. I did two months; just be careful with who you make friends, and trust no one. Mind your business and take advantage of the small things they give you that you would take for granted when free.
Bring money for snacks, don't order too much, or don't trade with people. Get a lot of rest and prepare to have a new friend for the next thirty days. Everything will be fine; good luck, and let us know when you're done.
13. thirdLeg51 says:
Eat your favorite meal. Do not drink. They will breathalyze you on intake.
14. debdnow says:
It's usually cold AF when you get there and must wait around. Don't rock up in a T-shirt and shorts; wear some sweats and a hoodie with the strings removed.
15. BrashBas says:
Most jails will allow you to take in books, but you can't leave with them; I would grab a few.
16. -Blank182- says:
The correctional worker here, you've got a few hours left, and I don't know how your jail operates, but if this is your first rodeo, make sure you're aware of how you'll communicate with the outside once you're behind bars.
Memorize phone numbers, that sort of thing, to ensure consistent communication with your loved ones. If this isn't your first time, then you know what to expect, but best of luck, know your rights and try to stay respectful to staff cause you don't know who's the good cop vs the bad cop.
Also, I'd check to see if you got anyone who can send you money while you're locked up. Commissary, baskets, anything like that. It's nice to receive the little things like that because jails can be screwed up at times. I'll send this as a DM in case it gets lost. Good luck.