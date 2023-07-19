16 must do things to prepare yourself before going to jail.

Going to jail is a scary experience that most people never have to do. There are so many questions for people experiencing that for the first time. What to wear, what to bring, and what do I do with my home while I'm away are all questions that trickle through your brain.

On a popular Reddit thread in the No Stupid Questions Subreddit, a person asks what they should do before going to jail for the first time, and the internet provides advice.

They write:

1. Pine61 says:

Take a nice long shower. It could be 1-3 days of quarantine once you get processed in, depending on how bad TB is wherever you are. Also, don’t let your cellmate or anyone know your last day.

Why is it important to not tell anyone your last day?

qwerty7873 says: