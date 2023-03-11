Someecards Logo
Woman's family learns her fiance is 'erotic' circus acrobat, disown her. UPDATE

Amanda Hurley
Mar 11, 2023 | 6:58 PM
Most people associate the circus with family fun.

This story is an exception. One man struggled when his fiance was uncomfortable with the 'sexual' nature of his performance art and addressed him about it. Then, her family found a video of his performace and everything escalated very quickly. This story takes place over the course of two years and starts from the relationship struggle.

My(m26) fiance(f24) is concerned about another girl I'm working with

ThrowRA3837374

My fiancé wanted to talk to me a couple of nights ago about something that's been on her mind for awhile, but something that she wasn't sure how to express. She was nervous about "coming off wrong" to use her words, and she said that she was afraid that bringing it up would ruin our relationship.

I did my best to promise her that nothing she said could do that, so she told me what it was, and I'm trying to find the best way to handle it.

Sources: Reddit,Reddit,Reddit
