BF says 'I told you so' when GF's close male friend makes a move on her. AITA?

While it is a frustrating premise, sometimes there are deep feelings that lie beneath a seemingly platonic relationship. One man was certain that his girlfriend had a few male friends with ulterior motives. While she rejected this premise, one of his preminitions turned out to be true. She was devastated but her boyfriend felt vindicated.
My girlfriend and I have been together for about a year now. My girlfriend has more than a few guy friends, and I'm not one of those guys that thinks men and women can't be friends.
However, with 2 of these guys, it's very clear that they want more than just friendship from her. Like clear as day to the point where I don't get how she doesn't see it.
If I can notice just by the weird energy they try to exude when I'm present, she should be able to get too right? Wrong. Any time I have pointed this out, she gets upset with me.