BF says 'I told you so' when GF's close male friend makes a move on her. AITA?

Rom-coms have repeatedly tried to tell us that men and women cannot ever be 'just friends.'

AITA for telling my girlfriend that I told her so after one of her male friends tried to get with her?

NurseYakub

My girlfriend and I have been together for about a year now. My girlfriend has more than a few guy friends, and I'm not one of those guys that thinks men and women can't be friends.

However, with 2 of these guys, it's very clear that they want more than just friendship from her. Like clear as day to the point where I don't get how she doesn't see it.