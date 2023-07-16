GF shreds BF's free plane tickets when he spills he'll be sharing bed with ex. AITA?

I found him some cheap hotel rooms which don't cost more than $150 for the night, and even offered to let him use my industry discount on the room to cut the price even more.

Nonetheless the conversation escalated into an argument, where he started accusing me of being insecure and paranoid and insisted that they were just sharing to save money.

I got upset and in the heat of the moment told him if he isn't going to respect my boundaries he can pay for his own ticket (which would cost over $700 on short notice).

That is outside of his price range, and if I don't book him the ticket the trip will be cancelled.