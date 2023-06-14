Cheating fiancé wants $190 ring back, she returns it with some fun modifications.

One woman writes about how she was devestated when she found out her fiancé was cheating on her. She knew her worth and immediately ended things. Then, she was shocked when her ex demanded the ring back. The ring he got on Amazon. For $190. Luckily, the OP had a very particular set of skills. She complied, but with a few adjustments. Now she lives with the woman he cheated with and friends say that her ex is livid to this day.
Recently I (31f) celebrated my birthday, as I moved across the country a few years ago my besties back home and I had a video party together drinking some wine. It was a grand ol' time and eventually talked turned nostalgic and one of the gal pals brings up running into to my ex-fiance.
We all reveled in the classic story and one of them said to post here for giggles.
So, to begin this saga we need to turn the clock back a decade when I, 21 at the time, was dating and then engaged to Ex (32m at the time).
Hindsight, the age gap was the first red flag among many other flags he waved like an entire color guard in a high-school band. Like him making much more than me but I, in welding school full time and working 2 jobs paid for everything.
After 6 months of being engaged I found out he was cheating with an ex of his, so naturally I called it quits. (In a petty move not related to the story she ended up being my roommate for 3 years, pretty cool chick who I'm still friends with).
A few months pass and when it's obvious I'm not coming back Ex starts a rabid campaign to get his Amazon bought 190$ ring back.
Mind you I'm still school full time and working so dropping the cheap-o ring off was not at the top of my priorities. Eventually I got tired of the harassment so I gave the ring back. And then some.
I sheared some 1/2' thick steel plates, welded up a cube, dropped that ring in there then welded that puppy shut. If you shook the cube you could hear a delightful 'tink tink tink' of it rattling inside. I dropped it in the mail and went on my merry way and hadn't given it another thought until my birthday this month.
According to gal pal, Ex still has the cube and has not been able to get the Amazon ring out. He's still mad as heck and likes to rant about the ordeal to this day.
I regret nothing and am filled with joy knowing I've been irritating him for 10 years now.
10 years and he still hasn't borrowed an angle grinder.
That would mean moving on. He likes to wallow in his simmering rage.
Girl, did you dodge a bullet with this one!
Also, delightfully executed petty revenge! The ring he gave you probably has a resale value of no more than 50$. Getting it out of that metal cube would certainly not be worth the effort and expense. He was incredibly petty asking for you to return it, talk about getting back what you give, tenfold! xD
Brilliant!
Unlike the engagement ring!
I need the story about how you and ex’s ex became roomies for 3 years!
It boiled down to she figured he was lying about us being broken up, it was painfully obvious we were not. So she slid in the DMs and let me know what's up. We have coffee, hang out and I move in with her after I dumped him. She even helped me pack and move!