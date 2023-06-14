Cheating fiancé wants $190 ring back, she returns it with some fun modifications.

Cheating never pays.

One woman writes about how she was devestated when she found out her fiancé was cheating on her. She knew her worth and immediately ended things. Then, she was shocked when her ex demanded the ring back. The ring he got on Amazon. For $190. Luckily, the OP had a very particular set of skills. She complied, but with a few adjustments. Now she lives with the woman he cheated with and friends say that her ex is livid to this day.

'I Gave My Ex Fiance Back The Ring 10 Years Ago, He's Still Ferious'

PhobyArt