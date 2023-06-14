Woman takes her wedding ring to jeweler, they secretly swap it for a cheap copy.

Wedding rings are, probably above all other sentimental jewlery, the most personal.

One woman took her wedding ring in for repair and resizing. When she got it back, she could tell that something was off. It wasn't her ring and she knew it. When she built up the courage to confront the jeweler, they explained that they were trying to trick her.

'Jewelry store took my friend's wedding ring in for repair, and swapped it for a different ring without telling her.'

throwaway1978467

Two months ago, my friend took her wedding ring into the jewelry store where it was purchased to get a missing prong replaced and get it resized.

Two days ago, they finally get it back to her and she was suspicious that they either messed up the repair or they had swapped in a new ring completely. She could tell the center stone was slightly different and the ring seemed off center.