Woman takes her wedding ring to jeweler, they secretly swap it for a cheap copy.

One woman took her wedding ring in for repair and resizing. When she got it back, she could tell that something was off. It wasn't her ring and she knew it. When she built up the courage to confront the jeweler, they explained that they were trying to trick her.
Two months ago, my friend took her wedding ring into the jewelry store where it was purchased to get a missing prong replaced and get it resized.
Two days ago, they finally get it back to her and she was suspicious that they either messed up the repair or they had swapped in a new ring completely. She could tell the center stone was slightly different and the ring seemed off center.
Today, she worked up the courage to go back in and confront them about it. They admitted that their FedEx shipment had been robbed, and her ring was among the items stolen.
They had swapped in a nearly identical replacement and hoped she wouldn't notice.
They apologized profusely (apparently the manager started crying when my friend started crying) and are going to do their best to make additional alterations to get the new one as close to exactly like the old as possible.
Are they legally liable for anything beyond making these fixes? This jewelry store is part of a major jewelry store chain. We live in California.
This reeks of scam. Demand to see the police report and Fedex tracking numbers.
Don’t be so naive. Have her ask for the police report #, the FedEx documentation and any insured claim they have filed. They may have just swapped her stone out and replaced it with a stone that was less valuable hoping she wouldn’t notice.
Then they resell her original stone. They should have called her as soon as they knew her ring was ”stolen” and explained the situation. This reeks of deceit.
I am guessing the stones in her new ring are fake. She should take it to another jeweler and check.
No. This is extremely common. You should only self clean your jewelry or take it to a trusted jeweler for repairs. Stone swapping is very common and most people would never notice.
Demand police report. And then she should file her own or be added to the existing police report. Anything short of that and they likely swapped a true diamond for a lab created one or a fake.
JEWELER HERE: please do not make false claims like this. Swapping stones isn’t “very common” but it does happen. The best thing to do is get to know your gemstones or diamonds. Make a note of the inclusions it has and what kind so you know for certain that you have your originals.