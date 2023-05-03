Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
16 people share the story of what happened during their absolute worst job interview.

16 people share the story of what happened during their absolute worst job interview.

Taylor Brown
May 3, 2023 | 1:49 PM
ADVERTISING

Interviewing for a job can be a stressful process of lying on your resume, trying to describe your 'greatest strengths,' and wondering if the 'work hard, play hard' mindset is worth the perk of the alleged ping-pong table in the break room..

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What happened in your worst job interview?' people were ready to share their horror stories from the job hunt.

1.

I applied for a particular position in a sporting goods store. It was for the hockey/skates section. The manager posted the wrong position, it was supposed to be in a department I know nothing about.

She got mad at me because it was apparently my fault that she messed up on the job ad. Like actual mad saying I was wasting her time and this and that. - David2022Wallace

2.

I sat down, and these two women stared at me . Finally one of them said, 'We thought you were younger.' (I am in my 60s) . After she said this, she got up and left.

The other one (turns out she is the manager), was rude and cold , tossed a few questions at me , then got on her cell phone. I finally said, 'Look if we're done here, (she was staring at her desk, ignoring me), I have another interview.' I left.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content