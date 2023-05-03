16 people share the story of what happened during their absolute worst job interview.

Interviewing for a job can be a stressful process of lying on your resume, trying to describe your 'greatest strengths,' and wondering if the 'work hard, play hard' mindset is worth the perk of the alleged ping-pong table in the break room..

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What happened in your worst job interview?' people were ready to share their horror stories from the job hunt.

1.

I applied for a particular position in a sporting goods store. It was for the hockey/skates section. The manager posted the wrong position, it was supposed to be in a department I know nothing about.

She got mad at me because it was apparently my fault that she messed up on the job ad. Like actual mad saying I was wasting her time and this and that. - David2022Wallace

2.

I sat down, and these two women stared at me . Finally one of them said, 'We thought you were younger.' (I am in my 60s) . After she said this, she got up and left.