16 professions people 'hate' until they need one.

There are many professions out there to choose from! You can be a garbage collector or a social media influencer. There are roles for everyone. That doesn't mean that everyone values and respects those jobs to the same degree.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Ask Reddit Subreddit, people share the jobs that people love to hate until they need someone in that profession.

1. Electronic_Warning49 says:

When I was a janitor, I got a lot of hate for knocking out my eight-hour day in four individual hour-long chunks of effort. I was always available for spills and got extra work done every day, but spent another four hours chilling, and management never got on my case. The other employees despised this until a customer's colostomy bag somehow ruptured in the bathroom. From that day forward, nobody gave a f*ck if I was just hanging out on my phone.

2. raym0ndv2 has a water-based rivalry: