Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
17 employees share the fastest way they've seen someone quit or get fired from a job.

17 employees share the fastest way they've seen someone quit or get fired from a job.

Taylor Brown
Jan 3, 2023 | 6:20 PM
ADVERTISING

Learning that new job isn't going to work during the first shift can be an awkward but hilarious experience for future first dates and dinner parties...

Watching your new coworker get fired for putting a Karen customer in a "Time Out" on their first shift at the coffee shop isn't always in the employee handbook. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the fastest you've seen someone quit or get fired?" people were ready to share the funniest, most surprising, or absolute worst ways they've witnessed a new employee bail on a job. Sorry, but it's against company policy to throw a party in walk-in freezer...

1.

10 years ago I had my first job at a call centre. We had to call random old people to sell them stuff they don't need. I really needed the money so I sat down and called my first number. A very nice old lady picked up and I just couldn't stick to the script they gave me. We started talking about her grandkids and life in general. I didn't try to sell her anything. Instead I finished our phone call after more than an hour, stood up, left and never came back. - lordflip

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content