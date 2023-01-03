17 employees share the fastest way they've seen someone quit or get fired from a job.

Learning that new job isn't going to work during the first shift can be an awkward but hilarious experience for future first dates and dinner parties...

Watching your new coworker get fired for putting a Karen customer in a "Time Out" on their first shift at the coffee shop isn't always in the employee handbook. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the fastest you've seen someone quit or get fired?" people were ready to share the funniest, most surprising, or absolute worst ways they've witnessed a new employee bail on a job. Sorry, but it's against company policy to throw a party in walk-in freezer...

1.