18 employees share their funniest 'I feel old now' moment with a younger coworker.

Aging can be cruel, especially when you reference a TV show from high school and your younger coworker wasn't even born yet...

So, when a Reddit user asked employees with younger coworkers, "what was your 'I’m officially old' moment?​​​​​" people were ready to share the moment that made them question how time works.

1.

They were complaining how hard and awkward it is to meet women on Tinder. I asked if they ever had to call a girl at home and her Dad answered the phone. They were horrified. Another time one of my guys asked what a payphone was. We worked at a phone company. - Zelcron

2.

Went grocery shopping and I thought, "Hey, they're playing some pretty good music." -wocketywack

3.

A coworker and I were talking and they said "say less" I replied "oh... Okay." And I walked away confused.

I had to google what that meant after. - MaritimeRedditor

4.