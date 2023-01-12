17 former employees who were fired on the spot reveal what they did.

Getting fired is never a fun process, but when it happens so abruptly that you barely have time to mourn the job, it can at least be the beginning of a funny story...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "People who have been straight up fired on the spot. What happened?" people were ready to reveal how their normal shift ended in packing up their desk. Remember to always have a snack and a deep breath before telling customers the truth.

1.

I got fired from Borders because the person that was covering for me while I was on vacation got fired. What's even more messed up, I didn't even find out directly from them, Jose's girlfriend (she also worked there) texted me saying, "Hey Jose got fired and you should probably call them because they have been expecting you."