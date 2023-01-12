17 former employees who were fired on the spot reveal what they did.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "People who have been straight up fired on the spot. What happened?" people were ready to reveal how their normal shift ended in packing up their desk. Remember to always have a snack and a deep breath before telling customers the truth.
I got fired from Borders because the person that was covering for me while I was on vacation got fired. What's even more messed up, I didn't even find out directly from them, Jose's girlfriend (she also worked there) texted me saying, "Hey Jose got fired and you should probably call them because they have been expecting you."
I called and store manager was like, "Yes, you're terminated. You can come and pick up your last check." I didn't even bother arguing because I was gonna give my two weeks notice when I got back anyway because I was sick of their bullsh*t. -eDgAR-