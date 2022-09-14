20 people debunk the most irritating common myths and assumptions about their jobs.

We've all told someone what we do for work only to be met with a barrage of ill-informed, stereotype-inspired questions about how working in HR must be just like Toby from "The Office"....

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's your profession's myth that you regularly need to explain 'It doesn't work like that' to people?" people were ready to debunk the most irritating and incorrect assumptions about their careers. Remember: bartenders aren't just getting paid to party, flight attendants aren't plane waiters, and being a doctor isn't like "Grey's Anatomy."

1.

As an engineer, I have to explain a lot of time that the law of energy and mass conservation can't be broken. - Bobraie

2.

I work in a bakery. Baking stuff for 5000 people every day will take all night to do so when we run out of something during the day. We can't just slap something together in five minutes. Come back tomorrow and we can get it for you. - AlleywayGum

3.