Update: Man won't contribute to gift card for CEO. Fired one day later.

On the Reddit community Antiwork, a recent trend of posts has emerged as the holidays draw closer. It seems that, despite the pay disparity between employees and their employers, many managers ask their workers to contribute cash towards a gift for the CEO.

In the case of one employee, who posted about this workplace conundrum earlier this week, it seems the "optional" gift may have been more compulsory than he realized.

Two days ago, they wrote: "Today we were asked to contribute money to a gift for the CEO."