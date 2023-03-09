16 jobs that people think are bad for your health.

Most people need to work a job to sustain their life. Sometimes people fall into a job they love, and others pick up jobs they need to survive. However, not all jobs are good for you. At the end of the day, nobody should live to work; instead, you should work to live.

On a popular Reddit thread in the AskReddit Subreddit, people share the jobs they think are bad for your overall health.

They write:

1. Poorly-Drawn-Beagle says:

I imagine trucking comes with a lot of problems.

2. username987654321a says:

Farmers. My dad was exposed to toxic herbicides/pesticides, and his doctors attributed his terminal stomach cancer to his decades of exposure.

3. Jrk16 says: