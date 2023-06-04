'Karen' doesn't understand handicap parking, accidentally calls 911 on herself.

It might be the golden age of Karens — that specific type of person, frequently caught on viral video, who berates stragners for any minor inconvenience. In fact, there's an entire subreddit dedicated to the creature that is Karen, poetically entitled 'r/F**kYouKaren.' In the latest tale from the crypt, a deaf woman explains an encounter that backfired on her Karen villian almost immediately.

'Finally had a nasty Karen waste my time'

Since I am deaf, I rarely have to deal with annoying Karen because I rely on American Sign Language as anti-Karen trick. But today, one went out of her way to get police involved.