16 people share the best example of instant karma they've ever witnessed.

While it might be true that what comes around always comes back around...sometimes the journey takes far too long. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What's the best case of instant karma that you've ever seen?' people were ready to share the most satisfying karmic gift they've ever witnessed in action.
I'm in the NYC subway. A guy elbows me out of the way to get into the turnstile first yelling vaguely that he 'has a train to catch.' Through the turnstile, turn the corner and there are a few cops set up near a folding table and he gets pulled to have his bag searched. - TheFire_Eagle
I was driving home on the highway during a horrible blizzard at night. The roads were extremely slick and dangerous, I was going about 30 mph. My daughter was a newborn and it was the first time I had ever driven in the snow with her. I was nervous.
Some jerk in a huge truck is doing 65, passing everyone in the slow lane and just being really risky and ignorant to the conditions and other drivers in general. He passed me, and I was like, 'You're gonna crash bro.'
Right at that moment, the dude fishtails, loses control, and crashes into a ditch. Don't worry, I'm not a sadist, he was completely fine. I know this because I saw him emerge from the truck and do a little angry freak out dance. His truck wasn't fine. That's what you get for endangering others during a blizzard! - nosidammadison
That time I had my SHOES stolen! I was 17. Went to a party where there were kids from two different high schools. When I went inside I took off my brand new Nike Air Mada shoes that I had just bought for $140. Hours later, when I went to leave, my shoes were gone.
We had an idea of who took them (a guy from the other school) but didn’t have proof. I was so sad and so embarrassed. I had to drive home in my socks. Long story short ...
a week later, Monica (the girl who threw the party) shows up on my doorstep holding something behind her back ... turns out she went to a party and saw the guy who stole my shoes - wearing them!
When he took them off after a smoke break she snagged them! Now, standing in front of me she reveals my Nikes!!! She told me the best part was watching him look for them (just like I had) and then leave in his socks! - cruisefromottawa
I remember in middle school I knew a kid that would go door to door collecting donations for the Walk a thon and he'd keep the money for himself. He used the money to buy video games with it. One day he loans his 'friend' his game collection. His friend moved away with it. - spitfire9107
My school was having a bake sale and this girl wanted red velvet cake but only had her credit card. So I bought one for her without any expectations and she got me a port of subs gift card for 10 bucks the next day - graciepaint4
When my son was little enough to ride in a carseat, we went to subway. I ordered for the family and had a hard time juggling everything. Really hard time going out the door. This wonderful mid-40s mom helped me out went inside to grab some lunch.
She came back out about the time I had kiddo all buckled in and calmed down, food stored, etc and happily reported that the cashier had given her a free sandwich for helping me. Gave me a high-five for team work and told me how cute my son was. - UnsureThrowaway975
One time I was fishing on a lake-side pier when I was joined by a father and son. After a while, the kid wasn't having any luck and starting to feel disappointed. Felt a tug on my line and handed it to the kid to reel in and say he caught it.
It was a small bass, but the kid loved it and the dad got some pictures of him and his catch. Couple minutes after they left, I got a bite and landed a huge (biggest I've ever caught) largemouth bass. - DogsandDrones
I was walking down a busy street and a guy shoulder barged me as he walked past, unbeknown to him I had a lit cigarette in my hand and it burnt him pretty bad. I was about 10 foot away when I heard him scream out but there was too many people and I never saw him again. - mrbumnus
My dad kept getting his lunch stolen at work one day, so he got my mother to get the spiciest hot sauce on the market to put on the sandwich, lo and behold, the guy who stole it was looking red as a hot iron. They fired the guy and my dad got to eat his lunch again. -FelixthefakeYT
Saw a guy in a gorgeous sports car (Ferrari I think) honking and yelling at a pedestrian in the crosswalk. Pedestrian had the right of way and was crossing during the signal. Immediately after they passed the guy guns it and darts around the corner and rear-ends a cop who was in the middle of writing a ticket.
There was a truck parked on the street that was just enough to obstruct Ferrari guys line of sight through the turn. It was glorious, I didn't even see it happen, I just heard the crunch right after he turned the corner. - Slowjams
I banged by knee on the corner for a hotel bed and my husband was laughing his a$s off while he was brushing his teeth in the bathroom. As soon as he walks out of the bathroom, his hit his knee the exact same way and I got to laugh my a$s off. - omglookawhale
My dog tried to eat my sushi while I was away from the table for a second. I came back to missing wasabi and a disgusted-looking dog - N3MO_
At the end of the day in locker room after gym class, this freshman kid who was really popular and always talked a lot of sht started messing with this guy who was kind of awkward and kind of got picked on a lot.
Apparently, they got in each others' way in flag football or something. Awkward guy ignores cocky kid for a while until the cocky kid pushed him. Awkward guy had enough and hit the cocky guy in the face three times before he hit the ground.
Knocked his front teeth out. As we were all leaving school and talking about it, the overall consensus was, 'Well, that's what happens when you talk that much sh*t.' - Seamlesslytango
Walking down the San Antonio Riverwalk. Guy in front of us gets pooped on by a bird. Friend turns to me and says, “sucks to suck!” Friend literally gets pooped on as well, right at this moment. - korthlm
I worked at a grocery store. I was stocking Instant Noodles on a big sale display. All I had was a cheap small step 2 step stool, you know the one with the bar that runs across the top step?
Reaching down to the stool from the shelf I was standing on, was about 3 feet .I had a 60% chance my foot would land on the top bar and collapse the thing. I asked a coworker to use his shoulder as a handle as I got down. My supervisor called me a “princess” for getting assistance.
Soon after he was stocking the 2-Liter Coke bottles on a sales display. He tried to get down. He took the 40% success rate jump onto the step. Hit the top bar.
The step ladder collapsed. He broke his arm and took down half of the display. I just clocked out and left before they told me to clean up the spilled soda all over the place. - ChileConCaveman
Used to commute to DC from 40 miles away. Driving home one evening, this dude decides he MUST merge into my lane NOW. Beeping and all, he pushes me off the road. The car behind me was a cop. As soon as I was on the shoulder, lights and sirens went on and the dude was pulled over. - [deleted]