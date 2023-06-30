16 people share the best example of instant karma they've ever witnessed.

A case of instant karma can be beautifully healing as it's always nice to know that justice from the universe can still be served...

While it might be true that what comes around always comes back around...sometimes the journey takes far too long. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What's the best case of instant karma that you've ever seen?' people were ready to share the most satisfying karmic gift they've ever witnessed in action.

1.

I'm in the NYC subway. A guy elbows me out of the way to get into the turnstile first yelling vaguely that he 'has a train to catch.' Through the turnstile, turn the corner and there are a few cops set up near a folding table and he gets pulled to have his bag searched. - TheFire_Eagle

2.