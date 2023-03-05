25 people who learned immediately that actions have consequences.

There are many ways to say it. What goes around comes around. Instant karma. F*ck around and find out. No matter the generation, the simple act of watching someone get exactly what's coming to them is perennial comfort food. On Reddit, countless threads chronicle just that kind of karmic justice. Here are 25 examples.

1.) From yesidumbx100:

I was in the passing lane on the highway slowly coming up on a couple of cars in the right lane. The speed limit was about to decrease ahead and then another car came up behind me going pretty fast.