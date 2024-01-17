'AITA for banning my SIL from my house until she uses the names of my twins?'

When people ignore a request over and over again, they know what they're doing.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for banning her husband's sister from her house until she uses the names of her twins. She wrote:

"AITA for banning my husband's sister from my house until she uses the names of my twins?"

I (38f) am married with 2 children, twins Amy and Nina (6f). We live in the same town as most of his families in the house I inherited from my grandfather. It is the biggest house in the family so we often host family gatherings. My husband’s youngest sister Jane (31f) has been traveling for work ever since her early 20’s. Mid 2022 she moved in with her fiancé about half a hour drive away from us.