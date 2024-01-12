'AITA for demanding my 11-year-old niece apologize for stealing from me?'

Everyone has a different idea of how children should behave at different ages. And a clashing of those ideas can create some serious conflict.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for demanding an apology from his niece. He wrote:

"AITA for demanding an 11-year-old apologize for stealing from me?"

My husband and I (gay couple) have a memorial shrine in our home, the urns and photos of both of our fathers and dog are displayed. I kept a large paw-shaped locket wrapped around my dog's urn, it was filled with a bit of his fur. My brother, his wife, and two kids came over for burgers and hot dogs, soon after I found the locket to be missing. We searched everywhere, it was gone.