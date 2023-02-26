Kid on ATV tries to run over neighbors pet, gets an unexpected delivery.

Friend's little brother gets "mailed"!

kytulu

Way back in the day, circa 1986, my brother and I lived with our Mom, her new husband, and my stepbrother, out in the country. Where we lived, there was five things to do for fun: Hunting, fishing, football, swimming, and riding ATVs. If you didn't like doing any of those, well, you were SOL.

For my birthday that year, my Dad had given me a little German Shepard/St. Bernard mixed puppy. I named her Fluffy, because she was a little ball of fluff. What do you want, I was 10 years old. Fast-forward 6 months, and Fluffy was not quite so fluffy anymore...nor was she small. She was a fierce protector of my brother and I, and much beloved by us and our friends.