Man loses it when a kid grabs him under his table, mom says 'how dare you.' AITA?

One man writes about a not so fine dining experiece when he was out to dinner with a friend. There was a large party of poorly supervised children and he ended up being shocked when he felt his leg being groped under the table. The mother of the child decided to give her a-pizza her mind. Sorry. This story does raise the question of how to deal with children in public settings, though.
My friend Jack and I after a long stressful week like to go to the local pizza place. It's not fine dining by any stretch of the imagination but there are booths and tables of people sitting down.
I see a large table near us of like 10 people a few couples and bunch of small kids between like 4 and 8, and the kids are running around the restaurant being loud while the adults are drinking wine and eating their pizza.