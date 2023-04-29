Man loses it when a kid grabs him under his table, mom says 'how dare you.' AITA?

When a kid hits your thigh and you don't know the guy, thats a problem.

One man writes about a not so fine dining experiece when he was out to dinner with a friend. There was a large party of poorly supervised children and he ended up being shocked when he felt his leg being groped under the table. The mother of the child decided to give her a-pizza her mind. Sorry. This story does raise the question of how to deal with children in public settings, though.

AITA for yelling at a kid for crawling under my table at a restaurant?

buizel123

My friend Jack and I after a long stressful week like to go to the local pizza place. It's not fine dining by any stretch of the imagination but there are booths and tables of people sitting down.