Mom of 'perfect' kids asks if she's wrong not to compliment cousin's 'ugly' baby.

A Reddit community called Sh*t Mom Groups Say is a fairly self-explanatory concept. Essentially, this Reddit forum features some of the most ridiculous posts by moms across the internet. For Someecards, it's our guilty pleasure of summer '22.

In the latest semi-viral post collected on this community, we have a mom with "literally perfect" kids who has no idea how to respond to her cousin, who has the audacity to send her photos of her own "ugly" baby.

It's a long one, featuring the "ugliest baby I've ever seen." Read her post for yourself and meet us below.