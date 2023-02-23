Someecards Logo
17 secret things that happen at a girl's sleepover party.

Shenuque Tissera
Feb 23, 2023 | 5:41 PM
Boys have consistently exaggerated the realities of what goes on behind closed doors when it comes to girls. Boys in middle school always heard rumors that the girl's bathroom had a couch and a TV but was too afraid to check. God help what boys think about when they hear of an all-girls sleepover.

People pull the curtain back on what happens at a girl's sleepover on a popular Reddit thread in the Ask Reddit Subreddit.

1. Juris--My--Diction says:

I'm a dad of a daughter, and this goes on at a girl's sleepover from my perspective. We first go to the store, and the girls load up on snacks and ice cream. Then, when we got home, I ordered a couple of pizzas.

I then grab three slices of pizza and a water pitcher, enter my room, lock the door, and put on a movie. No matter what I hear or how much screaming, I do not open my bedroom door. I exit my room in the morning, step over the bodies, assess the damage, and then cook cinnamon rolls.

Sources: Reddit
