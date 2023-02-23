17 secret things that happen at a girl's sleepover party.

Boys have consistently exaggerated the realities of what goes on behind closed doors when it comes to girls. Boys in middle school always heard rumors that the girl's bathroom had a couch and a TV but was too afraid to check. God help what boys think about when they hear of an all-girls sleepover.

People pull the curtain back on what happens at a girl's sleepover on a popular Reddit thread in the Ask Reddit Subreddit.

1. Juris--My--Diction says:

I'm a dad of a daughter, and this goes on at a girl's sleepover from my perspective. We first go to the store, and the girls load up on snacks and ice cream. Then, when we got home, I ordered a couple of pizzas.