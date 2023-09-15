Woman agrees with BIL about sister's baby name, 'it's gonna get your kid picked on.'

Picking a baby name is a huge decision. Even if your kid decides to change their name down the road, the name you pick for them is going to inform a lot of their childhood identity: how others approach them, how they view themselves, and their first impressions in the world.

While you can't predict the personality of your future kid, you can predict more generalized cultural norms around names, and which names might give them problems down the line.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her sister that her baby name is stupid, and her husband is right. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my sister that her husband is right and her baby name idea is stupid?"