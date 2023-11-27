Woman snaps at coworker grilling her about not wanting kids, 'They're disgusting.' AITA?

Too many people don't know when to take a hint and leave a topic alone. When you finally put your foot down and let them know the conversation is over, they can get very awkward.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for saying she thinks kids and babies are gross in order to get a coworker to leave her alone. She wrote:

"AITA for saying I think babies and kids are gross?"