Woman snaps at coworker grilling her about not wanting kids, 'They're disgusting.' AITA?

Too many people don't know when to take a hint and leave a topic alone. When you finally put your foot down and let them know the conversation is over, they can get very awkward.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for saying she thinks kids and babies are gross in order to get a coworker to leave her alone. She wrote:
A coworker of mine (26F) was talking about wanting children in a few years and I was just listening without commenting much, when she asked me (24F) if I wanted to have kids. I replied that I didn't, that me and my partner were just fine and it wasn't in my plans. She insisted on asking me why not, so I told her I'm infertile (which is true) in hopes she would drop it already, but she didn't.
She said there were other ways and I could adopt, etc, etc. I was getting annoyed and I told her the biggest reason I don't want kids: they're messy, loud, it grosses me out how easily they throw up, having to clean their faces full of snot because they don't blow their noses and change diapers is what I imagine hell looking like, and the thought of them grabbing stuff with their dirty cheeto hands makes me gag.
I reckon I was a little harsh but it is truly what I think, and the fact she was being so nosy about such a personal matter did upset me a bit. She got visibly angry and said I was an AH for hating kids and I was a child too. I said that yes, I obviously was a child at some point, but my parents made the conscious choice of dealing with all of that, and I choose not to. AITA?
stroppo wrote:
NTA. You don't have to justify your decision at all. But it is one topic people will want to debate you on, so when the person says "Why not?" you should look them in the eye and say "That's really none of your business." And if they keep asking, keep repeating that. She kept pushing, and she got your answer.
whistleDick52 wrote:
NTA at all. I've raised three children and I love them, but I don't pretend that the whole process wasn't a giant pain in the a$s.
Disastrous-Nail-640 wrote:
NTA. I have two kids that are teenagers. This made me laugh because IT’S TRUE!!! I love my kids dearly. But kids ARE gross. You’re not wrong. And if kids aren’t for you, so be it. It’s none of her business why anyone does or doesn’t want kids. And if she’s going to be nosy, pushy AH, then she loses the right to be offended by the response she gets.
Thatonemilattob*tch wrote:
NTA. I mean, I don't want kids. And yeah, I was a kid once. I'm going to be a corpse one day too. Doesn't mean I want one stretched out on my couch.
Synistria wrote:
NTA. You may change your mind and decide to parent someday. You may not. Either way, it's nobody's business but yours and your partner's. I hate how people take it personally when someone doesn't want children.
OP is clearly NTA, her coworker simply got an answer she wasn't looking for.