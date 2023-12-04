'AITA for not letting a girl dressed as a sexy elf borrow some sweats?'

I posted this yesterday on another sub but they removed it because “there was no interpersonal conflict” so no one got to vote. I mean, the conflict was between me and the girl and me and my sister. There’s a small update since I did the original while I was at breakfast with my sister.
Not sure where to begin with this. I guess last night one of the more popular frats on campus was having a “Christmas on the beach” themed party so all around the bar area were girls dressed in bikinis with vague Christmas themes.
My roommate is dating this total nut job named Sydney, and as far as I knew they were broken up. Well at like 2am he bombs through the door with Sydney and her friend in tow, both dressed like “sl&^ty elves” with way too much skin showing. My roommate and Sydney went to his room and still haven’t come out.
I was playing Fortnite and the other girl said she was the designated driver and was stuck, would she mind if she charged her phone and hung out until she knew what Sydney was doing. I said fine.
Maybe 15 minutes later she said something like “I know this is so weird for both of us but I’m not here by choice, I just don’t want to bail on my friend but sitting here with a guy I don’t really know in a bikini is weird and I’m cold. Do you have some sweats I can borrow? I see you every Monday and Wednesday and I promise I’ll give them back.”
I told her no I wasn’t comfortable with that. She asked if I at least had a blanket. I found one in my roommates spare room but it was really small and said I was sorry, but it’s the best I could do. She fell asleep on the couch and I went to bed.
My older sister came to pick me up for breakfast and she saw the girl sleeping on the couch and asked why a half naked girl is sleeping under a baby blanket. In the car I told her what happened and she basically got so mad at me saying I had about 30 opportunities to be a really decent guy and I blew it.
She said it sounds like the girl was trying to do the right thing by her friend and I could have let her use sweats, I could have let her sleep in my bed while I took the couch, I could have said that she should go home and I’d drive Sydney home…but basically I was an a&%$ole because I left an apparently nice girl in a vulnerable position and I didn’t even care.
She said that I need to grow up if I want to have friends and have some empathy if I ever want girls to like me. She has no idea if that girl was into me or not but I missed a great “practice round” of treating someone in a nice way that they may reciprocate.
When we got back to my house my roommate, Sydney and the girl were gone. There was a sticky note on my door that said “thank you for letting me stay here, sorry it was weird. Please say hello sometime. -Nat” my sister said this was even more proof that I acted like an “anti-social weirdo” and she was just being nice and the reason I have never had a girlfriend is the way I acted last night. AITAH?
Rozeline says:
I don't know what happened to manners. If someone is in your home, they're a guest and basic manners dictate that you reasonably accommodate guests. As in make sure they're fed, watered, and comfortable. Like JFC was OP raised in a goddamn barn?
enditallenditall says:
idk why people are saying YTA. When YOU decide to go to an outing under-prepared, it’s not the responsibility of anyone else to make up for that. That’s on YOU. She was going somewhere in very little clothing, at night, during the fucking winter in the northern hemisphere (even in warm places nights can get chilly) and that’s someone else’s responsibility?
She isn’t entitled to anyone else’s stuff, even if it was a fucking piece of bubble gum. There’s literally a saying I guess people forgot about? Better safe than sorry?
tipareth1978 says:
Meh, it's clear you don't like Sydney so in turn weren't excited by the whole situation. She wasn't asking much but you did get her a blanket and your sister's insistence that you should have slept on the couch for her is utterly ludicrous. Side note: Did you have no attraction to this girl at all? Could be a decent way to meet someone.
Queasy_Explorer_2739 OP responded:
She was very pretty but there is zero chance she would be interested in me like that. On a purely subjective thought, yes, she demonstrated that she’s attractive, polite and thoughtful. She is the type of girl I would like to get to know better
tipareth1978 says:
Well she said say hello some time. She likes you
Queasy_Explorer_2739 OP responded:
That’s one possibility but I’m assuming it’s just more social convention.
SufficientZucchini21 says:
Dude. Take the hint and run with it. We don’t write random notes to people and invite interaction if we aren’t serious.
Queasy_Explorer_2739 OP responded:
Ok I will try and go say hello to her tomorrow and i will even apologize for my behavior on Friday. I don’t know if I’ll buy her a sweatshirt like my sister says I should but I will say hello.