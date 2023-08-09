Man gets yelled at by friend's bro he's renting to, 'I didn't know you're the landlord.'

The renter's market is a mess. Prices are sky-high, wages are stagnant, and more people are being evicted and kicked out on the street than ever.

Finding an apartment that is both affordable and high-quality feels like finding a four-leaf clover, which means it's hard, but not fully impossible.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for renting out the basement of his house to a friend who helps cover mortgage payments.

He wrote:

AITA for not telling my roommate I own the house?

Brief backstory: About a year ago my last remaining grandparent passed away and my father inherited all assets, including a house. I had been saving for a nice down payment (at least 50%) so I could have a lower mortgage payment each month, thus allowing me to save money for travel.