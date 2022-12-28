19 bilingual people share things monolingual people will never understand.

However, communicating with the monolingual people of the world can be a struggle sometimes. So, when a Reddit user asked, "Bilingual people, what is a thing that non-bilingual will never understand?" people who speak more than one language were ready to vent about their challenges of their special skill. Yes, you can dream in both languages. No, there isn't a miniature translator who lives inside your head at all times.
The fact that I no longer "translate" in my head when I use my second language. The fact that I can be unaware which language I am reading. I have a bit of a stutter in one language but not the other. Jokes that work in both languages are the funniest. - Mortlach78
Empathy for non-native speakers trying to learn your language. - Shu-di
The sheer smug joy of other people not realizing you speak a second language, having them speak rudely about you in that language and then the look on their face as you respond to them in that language. I'm Canadian and come from a very English background with a very English name and no trace of an accent but can speak French and a bit of Italian.