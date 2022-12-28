19 bilingual people share things monolingual people will never understand.

Being bilingual or multilingual is an extraordinary talent that can often give you an advantage when traveling, applying to jobs, or navigating life in general...

However, communicating with the monolingual people of the world can be a struggle sometimes. So, when a Reddit user asked, "Bilingual people, what is a thing that non-bilingual will never understand?" people who speak more than one language were ready to vent about their challenges of their special skill. Yes, you can dream in both languages. No, there isn't a miniature translator who lives inside your head at all times.

1.

The fact that I no longer "translate" in my head when I use my second language. The fact that I can be unaware which language I am reading. I have a bit of a stutter in one language but not the other. Jokes that work in both languages are the funniest. - Mortlach78

2.

Empathy for non-native speakers trying to learn your language. - Shu-di

3.