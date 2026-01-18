'HOA insists my sister and I are not a single-family household and one of us should move out. We've lived here all our lives.' UPDATED

I couldn't find a copy in our documents. I have asked them everytime to send us a copy of the terms and they always say they will, but nothing has come!

DiabloConQueso

First of all, I am incredibly sorry for your losses.

Part of me wants to tell you and your sister to comply with the HOA, and make an agreement with the HOA to move out of the home contingent on the sale of the home, then put the home on the market......for one billion dollars.

Nearly three months later, the OP returned with an update.