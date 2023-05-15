Terrible boss tries to sue employee, ends up getting himself slapped and fired.

'Coworker got sued and then sued the company'

Nuroui

I work in an office in Europe. A coworker of mine let’s call him Martin was the most respectful, funniest and happiest person I’ve ever met. He never complained when he got extra work and always had a smile on his face.

Our manager let’s call him Bob was the opposite of Martin. His intentions were always to humiliate and take advantage of people. He tried to break Martin so many times with his passive aggressiveness and his toxic attitude but never was successful.

Once Martin wanted to leave early to visit his mother in the hospital who suffered from cancer. But Bob gave Martin extra work with the reason that his mother was going to die anyway and that he has more important things to do.