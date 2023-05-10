Man pays $72K upfront to auto shop, 6 months later he still can't get any answer.

Most people have had interactions with mechanics where they feel confused or unsure because of being uneducated regarding the trade. One man trusted his local auto shop to customize his car. He trusted them so muc that he gave them $72,000 upfront. Half a year later, his car remains untouched and he doesn't know how to get his money back.
I have a vehicle that I wanted modified. I contacted a reputable and well known performance shop to get the work done. I paid $4k in advance, dropped it off, got the car done in 1 day, no problem.
A month later I decided I wanted to go much further. I dropped off the car to them again and laid out a plan consisting of approximately $30k worth of work. We agreed on everything, signed the paperwork and I paid up front, per company policy on custom work. About half the amount is for parts, half labor.