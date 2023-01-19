21 hilariously supportive responses to kids coming out to their families.

Coming out is one of the scariest and most challenging things for queer children. Not everyone is met with acceptance, and intolerance is, unfortunately, still the reality for so many. There are also stories where things go well, and children are accepted for who they are.

On a popular Reddit thread in Ask Reddit Subreddit, reddit users share some of the supportive and funny responses their families had to find out their loved one was gay.

1. My_2_Centz says:

So my aunt is kind of old school and doesn’t know how to address things. She is in the middle between Baby Boomers and Gen X, so she is a bit more tolerant but still awkward. My aunt has three boys, and they are all gay.