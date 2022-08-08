16 trans people share the weirdest 'culture shock' they noticed after transitioning.

Gender is a complicated social construct, but transgender people who have experienced society's perception of them before and after their transition have a unique and crucial perspective on the topic...

So, when a Reddit user asked trans people, "what was the biggest 'culture shock' you noticed after transitioning to your gender?" the highly illuminating responses sparked an important discussion about sexism, gender, and identity.

1.

Almost no touching by non family members. When I was living as a woman they would give hugs, touch my shoulder or arms, even stranger wasn't always appreciated. As a man now, they will shake your hand nothing else. - Dutch_Rayan

2.