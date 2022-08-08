16 trans people share the weirdest 'culture shock' they noticed after transitioning.

So, when a Reddit user asked trans people, "what was the biggest 'culture shock' you noticed after transitioning to your gender?" the highly illuminating responses sparked an important discussion about sexism, gender, and identity.
Almost no touching by non family members. When I was living as a woman they would give hugs, touch my shoulder or arms, even stranger wasn't always appreciated. As a man now, they will shake your hand nothing else. - Dutch_Rayan
The difference between being friends with people of same and different genders is shocking. Now that I'm out to my friends my guy friends treat me much differently. I'm one of them now, and it's a lot different than being friends with guys as a girl, or even being friends with girls as a girl. - MyChemicalFoemance