Parent tells son's BF he can't keep 'coming around at all hours,' son snaps at parent.

They wrote:
AITA for telling my son's boyfriend he can't just keep showing up at the house?
My youngest Son 'Tyler' 15M has a boyfriend 'Marius' 16M. Now I like Marius fine for the most part other than that motorcycle he rides Tyler on all over perdition and being a lil rough around the edges. But lately, in the last few weeks, he's literally always around. He comes for dinner, breakfast, and stays long after he should have already gone home.
He'll just sometimes be there at the house waiting for Tyler to get home from like a family outing. I can also tell it was starting to bother Tyler and he looks like he might want a little distance. Yesterday I caught Marius after he dropped Tyler home from football and asked him what was up and why he'd been around so much lately.
He just kinda shrugged and. wouldn't say much. Well, I tried to explain the best I could that we love having him around, but that maybe it'd be best if he went back to regular business hours or that maybe Tyler could go over his place sometimes. He kinda got this weird look on his face and just said yeah fine.
This morning I hear Tyler yelling profanities upstairs. I go to investigate and he starts in on how I could say anything to Marius like that. A little confused I asked why he was so upset. Tyler confided in me that Marius recently came out to his dad who wasn't taking it great and he'd been avoiding going home and I basically told him to stay away.
I apologized especially since I didn't know all the details just that he seemed uncomfortable with all the attention. Tyler somberly told me he was but that he was sucking it up for Marius. AITA?
VixenNoire wrote:
NAH - You had a valid concern and tried to gently handle the situation. You should have talked to your son about it first instead of going directly to the boyfriend, but you weren't being malicious so I can call you an A H here. Your son also should have told you that his boyfriend was having issues at home instead of just assuming you'd be okay with him staying at your house until late hours.
Everyone was trying to do what they thought was the right thing but no one was talking to each other. Your family needs to work on communication skills. Talk to your son and see if he thinks you should apologize and reassure his boyfriend that he's welcome, or if he'd rather you leave it alone.
Also, if late hours make you uncomfortable...you're the parent and it's up to you to give your 15yr old a curfew for when friends (and romantic partners) have to leave. Just make sure the rules are clear.
JazzyKnowsBest13 wrote:
NAH, but it sounds like some of this might have been prevented if you had talked to Tyler first. He may have shared what was going on at Marius's house, he may not have. He may have shared that he was feeling a little smothered, but didn't want to insult Marius. Perhaps you could have helped him figure out how to be sympathetic to Marius's needs while maintaining his own boundaries.
Odd-Mess1511 wrote:
YTA wouldn't step one to be to talk to your son?
letthepenspeak2 wrote:
NTA. Your son is uncomfortable with it, and although it's sad what the boyfriend is going through, your son is your first priority. Setting that boundary is needed for your son to have his own space in his own home.
Famous_Cat7953 wrote:
NTA you asked what was going on and didn't get a response. I don't understand the logic of staying at your house most of the time but not trusting you enough to say why? You clearly have no problem with their sexuality.
Pale-Equal wrote:
NTA. This isn't even anything about his dad. If it were a girlfriend, or even a straight male best friend, you'd be in your rights to say the same thing. I see a lot of comments saying you should have talked with your son first, and no, you didn't need to do that. If any friend is over too much, you were right to set boundaries.
However now that you know something's up with the dad, you can operate differently based on that. Have an open talk one on one with your son about where his comfort level is and assure him that his bf is safe and you're not getting anyone in trouble. It's important he takes this learning lesson on how to be honest with his feelings and is able to see/admit if he needs some space from his bf.
You can then go from there and talk to his bf one on one and explain that you can be trusted and he can confide in you. As long as his BFs life is not in danger and he isn't being abused, you still have to prioritize building a stable home life for your son, even if it means he has to spend more time at home while his dad figures himself out. I came out to my parents at 15. If that needs to be said.
