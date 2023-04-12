Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman snaps at wife for replacing anniversary painting with Christian sister's drawing.

Woman snaps at wife for replacing anniversary painting with Christian sister's drawing.

Bronwyn Isaac
Apr 12, 2023 | 7:30 PM
ADVERTISING

Getting along with a partner's family makes everything 8000 times easier, but it's easier said than done.

Regardless of how much they profess to love them, it can be hard to watch a partner prioritize family members over you when you've seen how they hurt them. But ultimately, each adult has to choose their relational priorities for themselves.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for snapping at her taking down an anniversary painting and replacing it with her sister's drawing.

She wrote:

AITA for yelling at my wife for taking down a special anniversary painting I bought her so she could display her sister's basic drawing?

Hey y’all. This is such a long story. It I will try to be brief and clear and get to the point. My wife of 5 years is a huge fan of Calvin and Hobbes. She has been since she was a teenager (she’s 43 now). She and I have had a lot of issues in the past because she (in the past before marriage while we were dating) would alway prioritize her family (siblings and parents) instead of our relationship.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content