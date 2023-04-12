Woman snaps at wife for replacing anniversary painting with Christian sister's drawing.

Getting along with a partner's family makes everything 8000 times easier, but it's easier said than done.
Regardless of how much they profess to love them, it can be hard to watch a partner prioritize family members over you when you've seen how they hurt them. But ultimately, each adult has to choose their relational priorities for themselves.
She wrote:
AITA for yelling at my wife for taking down a special anniversary painting I bought her so she could display her sister's basic drawing?
Hey y’all. This is such a long story. It I will try to be brief and clear and get to the point. My wife of 5 years is a huge fan of Calvin and Hobbes. She has been since she was a teenager (she’s 43 now). She and I have had a lot of issues in the past because she (in the past before marriage while we were dating) would alway prioritize her family (siblings and parents) instead of our relationship.